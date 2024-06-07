Jonathan Smith and Michigan State Spartan Football to Host Highly Sought After WR
As Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith attempt to add to the roster, in-state recruits remain a priority. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have increased their recruiting efforts over the last few weeks as the season draws near. Coach Smith’s busy June is set to ramp up over the next month as he hopes to find serviceable additions for the Spartans.
Coach Smith has taken a different approach to recruiting than his predecessor. He has made it a point to find talent in the Midwest to build a more robust football program long-term. By doing so, Coach Smith hopes the players who sign with Michigan State will be in it for the long haul.
The number of scholarship offers and visits to in-state recruits has increased Michigan State's exposure to recruits of various talent levels. Coach Smith and his coaching staff are set to host another local talent as an in-state wide receiver, William Jones-Terrell. The talented wide receiver will visit East Lansing in a few weeks.
William Jones-Terrell, a native of Clinton Township, Mich., recently announced his planned visit to Michigan State on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The visit will take place on June 17. Jones-Terrell is an unranked wide receiver with potential. However, Coach Smith is confident in his and his coaching staff's ability to get the most out of players, regardless of how many stars they have. Coach Smith's confidence in the players he is recruiting says as much about the player as it does about him as a coach.
Michigan State offered Jones-Terrell a scholarship months back, but his campus visit will undoubtedly give the Spartans a chance to reinforce that offer. Jones-Terrell marks another player Coach Smith and his coaching staff believe they can develop into productive players. It is a strategy that could work in the Spartans’ favor.
Michigan State’s coaching staff depends heavily on its ability to land as many three-star athletes as possible and supplement them with players such as Jones-Terrell, who, while unranked, still has significant potential for a football program like Michigan State’s. This calculated risk has the chance to work if Coach Smith and his staff can begin filling out next year’s recruiting class with talented players from around the country.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.