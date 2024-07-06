Michigan State Makes 2026 4-Star RB's Top 11
Michigan State football just got closer to landing a four-star 2026 recruit.
According to Chad Simmons of On3, class of 2026 four-star running back Kaydin Jones has revealed his top 11 schools. Michigan State is among them.
The other schools are Alabama, Louisville, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Jones has already been on visits to Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Jones talked with On3 about his recruitment, as well as his relationship with Michigan State.
“All these schools are high on my list because of the constant love that they show me,” Jones said. “I feel like these schools fit me best and I like the production at these schools.”
According to Simmons, the Spartans are high on Jones' list.
“A coach at Michigan State has been showing me love," Jones said. "He was actually the one who offered me at Colorado and since he moved to Michigan State, it’s been nonstop love.”
Jones, a 6-foot, 185-pound running back out of Jenks, Oklahoma, is the No. 4-ranked class of 2026 prospect in the state of Oklahoma, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the 17th-ranked running back in his class.
“What’s most important to me is being 100% locked in with my decision and the school I choose feeling like a place where I can be for the next four years,” Jones said.
Jones still hasn't been down to East Lansing for a visit and is projected to be a Oklahoma Sooner, according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine. However, this doesn't mean that head coach Jonathan Smith isn't out of the picture, as his recruitment is still very early, and he won't be making an official decision any time soon.
Getting Jones onto campus would be great for Coach Smith and his recruiting efforts. Jones is someone who would be an impactful player as a freshman. His speed and strength are unique for being listed at 6 feet and 185 pounds.
