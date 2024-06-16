Michigan State Offers 2026 4-Star CB, Brother of Minkah Fitzpatrick
Michigan State is in the prime months of its recruiting season, and now, with June 15 having passed, the program is placing an emphasis on the class of 2026.
On Saturday, class of 2026 four-star cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has been offered by the Spartans.
Fitzpatrick, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back, is the brother of three-time Associated Press first-team All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Justice is ranked the No. 4 class of 2026 recruit in the state of Florida, the No. 3 cornerback his class and the No. 34 player in the nation.
Justice has also received offers from Alabama (Minkah's alma mater), Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, USC and West Virginia, among others. According to 247Sports, his primary recruiter from Michigan State is Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin.
Martin, a Michigan State alum, returned to the program this offseason when he joined Coach Jonathan Smith's staff after his two years as Oregon's defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.
Justice plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he will be a junior next season.
Minkah Fitzpatrick was a two-time All-American at Alabama, where he was part of two national championship teams. He was also the 2017 Jim Thorpe Award winner.
Minkah went on to be drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has spent four-plus seasons with Pittsburgh and has been selected to six Pro Bowls.
