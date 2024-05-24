Michigan State Offers Class of 2026 4-Star WR Davion Brown
Michigan State football has extended another offer to one of the top prospects in the class of 2026.
On Wednesday, class of 2026 four-star wide receiver Davion Brown announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received an offer from the Spartans.
Brown, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver from Richmond, Virginia, is ranked the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in the state of Virginia by 247Sports, the No. 3 wide receiver in his class and the 28th-best prospect in the nation.
According to 247Sports, Brown's primary recruiter from Michigan State is Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.
Hawkins was the only returning member of the Spartans' main coaching staff this offseason. He has coached some of the best wideouts to ever come through Michigan State, including recent NFL draftee Keon Coleman, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor.
Brown has received offers from Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Miami (FL), Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Virginia and USC, among others.
According to 247Sports, Brown "caught 41 passes for 928 yards and 11 touchdowns as Trinity Episcopal went 11-0 and won the Division I state title. Surpassed 100 receiving yards four times."
The Spartans have extended a number of offers to members of the class of 2026 but have yet to land any. They will have to make one heck of a pitch to Brown when going up against the quality schools trying to earn his commitment, but Michigan State does have great asset in Coach Hawkins.
