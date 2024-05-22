Michigan State Offers One of Top Class of 2026 Defensive Ends in the Nation
Michigan State football has been quite busy in the recruiting department over the past few weeks. The coaching staff is extending offers all over the nation, both in the class of 2025 and 2026.
On Wednesday, class of 2026 four-star defensive end Zion Elee announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received an offer from Michigan State.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Elee is ranked the No. 1 prospect in the state of Maryland in the class of 2026, the No. 4 EDGE in the nation and the No. 35 overall prospect in his class.
Elee also has offers from Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin, among others.
Last season, Elee recorded 64 tackles, 24 for loss and 13 sacks for Joppatowne High School in Joppa, Maryland. The season before, his freshman campaign, he registered 38 tackles and 13 sacks.
According to 247Sports, Elee's primary Michigan State recruiter is Spartans rush ends coach Chad Wilt. With that considered, Michigan State would likely use Elee as a rush end.
In a media availability session last month, Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said the rush end "has got to really be able to do two things: They got to rush the passer, and then, they got to be athletic enough to be able to drop into coverage and play in space."
Michigan State has not earned a commit from the class of 2026 yet, but offering prospects like Elee early on is a great way to start.
