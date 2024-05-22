Michigan State Sets Official Visit With 2025 3-Star OL From Ohio
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith continue to center their recruiting efforts around three-star athletes. They have also focused much of their recruiting efforts on the offensive and defensive lines. Coach Smith has repeatedly made offers to players who check one or both of those boxes.
Smith’s plan makes sense if he can secure more signings, as football games are won and lost along the line of scrimmage.
The Spartans have five commits from the 2025 recruiting class and are working hard to add to that number. Over the last few weeks, Smith and his coaching staff have been seen at many high schools along the recruiting trail. The number of official offers set in the last few weeks is a product of Smith's diligence, and his coaching staff has put in scouting talent nationwide.
They’ve set a flurry of official visits over the next few days, a significant step towards potentially gaining commitments.
Smith and the Spartans secured an official visit for a class of 2025 three-star offensive lineman from Ohio. Offensive tackle Nolan Davenport recently announced that he will be visiting East Lansing for an official visit on June 14. Davenport is one of the best players from Ohio and would be a welcomed addition to Smith’s 2025 recruiting class, which needs additional talent.
According to 247Sports, Davenport, a native of Massillon, Ohio, is ranked the 29th-best offensive tackle and the 12th-best player from Ohio in the 2025 recruiting class. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Davenport is ranked as the 588th-best overall prospect. He would be a solid addition for Smith and the Spartans.
The Spartans join a list of more than 30 schools that have extended Davenport a scholarship offer. He also has an official visit with the Spartans’ Big Ten foe, Wisconsin. The Badgers are considered one of the top schools in the running for Davenport's commitment.
As Michigan State and Smith look to rebuild their football program, it will be critical for the Spartans to make a positive impression on as many talented recruits making their official visits to East Lansing as possible, especially those in the 2025 recruiting class.
