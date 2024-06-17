Only MSU Football Coach Could Provide Commit With Kind Gesture, Phone Call with Favorite NFL Player
2025 tight end Emmett Bork committed to Michigan State on May 13, giving the Spartans their fourth recruit in the class at that time. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Wisconsin native was on the phone with me just moments after he announced the commitment.
Bork had told me about his relationship with tight ends coach Brian Wozniak and answered other recruiting questions. Bork's phone vibrated throughout the interview, no doubt receiving voluminous amounts of congratulations, as one would expect a player to receive after making the biggest announcement of his young football life.
Bork had told me about one of his favorite players in the NFL, Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave, a player who happened to play for Wozniak at Oregon State.
"Luke Musgraves is just getting started," Bork said. "So I think he's done a great job coming to the Packers and being a big part of the team and being a big target. So I've definitely looked up to him."
On Father's Day, Bork talked to me after his official visit that was scheduled the weekend of June 14. Among the things Bork recapped to me, like helping the Spartans recruit, breaking down game tape with Wozniak, and going out to dinners and golfing, a simple phone call stood out.
"I got to talk to Luke for a while this weekend, Coach Woz got him on the horn," Bork said. "It was awesome, it was awesome. It was cool talking to him ... We talked about my commitment and stuff and we talked about Coach Woz a little bit. It was a quick conversation. ... Coach Woz was talking to me about it like a while ago, he's like 'We gotta get Luke on the phone to talk to you' because I'm a Packer fan and he plays for the Packers. ... So I got him on the phone for a little bit. Great guy."
The moment highlighted the above and beyond way this new recruiting staff has treated these targets and commits. I've heard from nearly all the recruits that Jonathan Smith's staff is genuine, kind, caring -- pick any adjective.
The Spartans have been rolling out the red carpet for the recruits during the official visits, and Wozniak did it for player who was already committed, and with a unique touch only he could provide.
Bork said he was going to try to make it to a few Packers games this season.
