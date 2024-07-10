Several Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Targets Just Won Big
The United States Men's U17 National Team finished a dominant FIBA World Cup performance on Sunday in Istanbul by defeating Italy 129-88 in the finals. It is the seventh consecutive gold medal that the US team has won.
Four Michigan State Spartans targets were crucial to the team's success. 2025 forward Koa Peat, the No. 5 player nationally, per 247Sports, played a key role.
In 7 games, Peat averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. 247Sports' Eric Bossi wrote that Peat would be a big player for the national team in his assessment of the roster before the tournament.
"t wouldn't be a surprise if Team USA opted to go big and play Peat in the starting lineup but he'll be a major problem coming off the bench," Bossi wrote. "Peat is strong, can play rough and tumble in the post and is also an accomplished ball handler and passer. He also brings tremendous versatility as a defender."
Another target of head coach Tom Izzo was 2025 center Chris Cenac, the top big man in the class. Izzo offered Cenac on June 15th. Cenac averaged 11 minutes in seven games, along with 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. He shot over 53.8 percent from the floor.
Bossi touted Cenac upon joining the team.
"Cenac has been flying up the rankings. He's a change of pace big," Bossi wrote. "Not as strong as the others, Cenac is the best driver, can really fly from rim to rim and has the ability to play as either a stretch four or five."
Jalen Haralson, the No. 2 small forward in the 2025 class and the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, averaged 11.1 points, 4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He was on the court an average of 15 minutes per game.
Bossi wrote that Haralson would provide a "lot of size and toughness off the bench."
"He is another player who can handle the ball and create for others," Bossi wrote. "At 6-foot-7, Haralson is big and strong enough that Team USA could really throw some wrinkles at opponents by using him in spurts as a small ball 4 man."
Another target Izzo has been reaching out to, Brandon McCoy Jr., the No. 2 ranked player in 2026, was described by Bossi as "a menace of an on-the-ball defender."
McCoy averaged 10 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
The U17 United States team was not the only national team with Spartans targets. Top priority 2025 prospect Trey McKenney won gold with the United States U18 squad at the FIBA AmeriCup earlier this summer, and Niko Bundalo, another top 2025 recruit, will be playing with Serbia's U18 team.
