Spartan Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State Football Offers Scholarship to 2026 4-Star OL
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State have continued to push forward on the recruiting trail this offseason. After recovering from a difficult start that saw the Spartans lose nearly 20 players to the transfer portal, Coach Smith and his coaching staff have spent the month of June focusing on adding to the program’s future recruiting classes.
Specifically, Coach Smith and his coaching staff have prioritized the offensive and defensive line while on the recruiting trail this offseason. That remained the case, as the Spartans offered multiple scholarships over the last few days. Coach Smith and his coaching staff recently offered a scholarship to a talented offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class.
Coach Smith and the Spartans have offered a scholarship to Adam Guthrie, one of the best offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting class. The native of Washington Court House, Ohio, recently announced his offer from Michigan State on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
According to 247Sports, Guthrie is a four-star prospect in the 2026 class. According to 247Sports, Guthrie ranks as the 17th-best offensive tackle in its composite rankings for the 2026 recruiting class. Guthrie is also listed as the 207th-best overall prospect and the eighth-best player from Ohio in the 2026 recruiting class.
According to 247Sports, the talented offensive lineman has offers from 30 schools nationwide, including offers from some of the most notable college football programs. Along with Michigan State, Guthrie has received offers from schools such as Auburn, Florida, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
While Guthrie undoubtedly has offers from multiple schools with better situations than Michigan State, the talented offensive lineman would likely have a quicker path to a starting position at Michigan State than most other schools he has received an offer from.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff plan for the future by focusing on the offensive line. Coach Smith has offered scholarships to mainly three-star offensive linemen, making the Spartans’ scholarship offer to Guthrie critical. As Coach Smith looks to help rebuild Michigan State football, recruits like Guthrie will go a long way in expediting the process. It will be essential for Coach Smith and his coaching staff to secure as many of the top talented recruits as possible.
