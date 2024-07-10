Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Just Made Huge Gain with Big Target
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is looking for his first commit of the 2025 class. The Spartans have been recruiting the class hard, targeting top targets like Trey McKenney and Niko Bundalo. There has been plenty of news in the class, such as forward Jordan Scott announcing Michigan State as one of his Top 3 schools and McKenney and Bundalo announcing official visits to East Lansing.
2025 guard Braylon Mullins will be visiting now, too. Mullins scheduled an official visit for August 29th, per 247Sports. Mullins is the No. 5 shooting guard in the class, per the site, and the No. 23 prospect nationally. He is the third-ranked player in Indiana and holds 30 offers from major schools such as Indiana, North Carolina, UConn, and Kentucky.
Mullins was one of the biggest risers in 247Sports' rankings. He jumped from No. 92 to No. 24, 68 spots, thanks to very strong spring and summer circuits. 247Sports Director of Basketball Scouting Adam Finkelstein has heaped praise on Mullins.
"I was blown away by this guy when I saw Indiana Elite in 3SSB," Finkelstein said. "Not only is he a big-time shooter, but this guy's got some stuff to him, as we say. I mean, he is tough, he's scrappy defensively, he's got some lift at the rim. He checks a lot of boxes. And as I said on a recent show, having seen him so early in the spring, as I traveled to different (AAU) circuits in subsequent weeks, the question I asked myself when I watched almost every guard is, 'Are you better than Braylon Mullins? Are you better than Braylon Mullins?'"
Finkelstein even asserted that he believes Mullins could be a McDonald's All-American with the track he is currently on.
"Well, Braylon Mullins is now in that range where those kind of accolades are now realistic," Finkelstein said. "They're certainly not guaranteed, but I think he's in that category of guys who have a realistic chance to play his way into some of the most prestigious games in high school basketball."
Mullins played through a wrist injury to average 25 points per game for his Greenfield-Central High School as a junior, and for Indiana Elite this spring, he averaged 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, per 247Sports. He shot 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
