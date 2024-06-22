Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball One Step Closer to Landing Elite Prospect
Recruiting season for the 2025 class is getting interesting for Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo. Niko Bundalo, a top target, will compete with the Serbian U18 National Team this summer at the EuroBasket. Trey McKenney, another high priority target, just helped the U.S. U18 National Team win gold at the FIBA AmeriCup. Jordan Scott has been a standout in UAA ball and camps throughout the last few weeks.
However, the latest news falls with four-star 2025 Indiana forward Trent Sisley. Sisley is is the 77th-ranked player in the class, per On3 Industry Rankings, and the 16th-ranked power forward.
Sisley recently announced his Top 5 schools -- Michigan State, Iowa, Purdue, Notre Dame, and Indiana, per Joe Tipton of On3.
He has visited Iowa, and plans on officially visiting the Spartans on October 12th. It happens to be his last official visit among the teams.
Sisley told Tipton that Indiana offered him early, and has been recruiting him "hard" ever since. Iowa likes his versatility, he told Tipton. Of Michigan State, Sisley touted the energy of the program.
"I like the family atmosphere up there," he said. "And just they’re hard nosed style of basketball and I can also play like that.”
Brian Neubert of On3 touted Sisley as one of Purdue's most viable options in the class.
"Sisley has worked on his three-point shooting, knowing college forwards are often asked to be floor-spacers," Neurbert wrote. "The work has paid off, as he’s been shooting threes very effectively, particularly today [in an adidas circuit competition], when he made four of them and was efficient in so doing, looking especially natural firing off pick-and-pops on side pick-and-rolls. Shooting on the move has been an emphasis for him."
A scouting report from 247Sports' Trevor Andershock touted Sisley's scoring ability.
"Offensively, Sisley was incredibly efficient in the spring," Andershock wrote. "His 60.8 True Shooting percentage in 3SSB play is fantastic. He made more than a three-pointer per contest, shooting 44.1 percent from deep ... Indiana Elite has great spacing and balance, and it helped Sisley increase his scoring efficiency to a high level in April and May.
"Sisley's three-point percentage is nothing new. He made 38 percent of his 211 three-point attempts in three seasons for Heritage Hills. His outside shooting has always been a significant weapon. Early in his career, Sisley shot mostly spot-up threes. Now, he is taking more off the dribble."
Since sharp-shooting stretch 4s are a premium in today's game, Sisley would be a huge grab for Izzo.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.