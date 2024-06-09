With So Much Going Well for Michigan State Football, Some Disappointing News
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have had many victories on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal over the last few weeks. As Coach Smith’s first season nears, the Spartans have kicked off what is expected to be a hectic month of June. The Spartans have many visits set with recruits from all over the country and were hoping to get the month off to a good start with the signing of one of the top recruits from the Midwest.
While the Spartans have been able to sign multiple players this offseason, they recently lost out on a recruit who named them in the top four schools in the running for his commitment. Defensive lineman Abu Tarawallie was initially scheduled to visit East Lansing soon. Still, instead of visiting Michigan State, he recently announced his decision to play for the Minnesota Gophers on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
As much as losing out on Tarawallie may hurt, it shouldn’t be as surprising as Tarawallie is a native of Osseo. He is undoubtedly one of the best players Coach Smith and the Spartans could have secured this summer. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Tarawallie is ranked the 73rd-best defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. The site also has him ranked as the second-best player from Minnesota.
Michigan State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Kansas State were all listed in the defensive linemen’ top four schools earlier this summer. The Spartans are likely disappointed but not deterred by Tarawillie’s decision to stay home and play for the Gophers. However, losing out on prized recruits comes with recruiting in college football. Coach Smith and the Spartans will focus on finishing the summer strong on the recruiting trail to improve the roster this season and next season.
As Coach Smith and his coaching staff look to turn things around in East Lansing, they must secure as much talent as possible to make the turnaround as quick as possible. The Spartans are in the beginning stages of rebuilding their football program and will need as many talented players from the Midwest and around the country as possible to make that happen.
