4-Star OL Sets Date for Announcement, Has Spartans in Top Four
Michigan State football has suffered numerous losses to the transfer portal. However, Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans could be getting a big addition on the recruiting trail.
2025 offensive tackle Avery Gach, who has Michigan State in his top four destinations, has set the date for when he will announce his commitment. He plans to announce his choice on Friday, May 3.
Among Gach's top four teams are Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin.
Per 247Sports, Gach is a four-star prospect and is the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 196 player nationally.
247Sports' Allan Trieu lauded Gach's potential.
"[Gach] can be a swing guy at the next level. Tenacious, physical player who goes to the whistle and finishes plays," Trieu wrote. "High-floor type prospect who will give a high-major school depth at several positions and should be a dependable multi-year starter at the Power Five level."
Gach's offensive line coach, Mike Salter, touted his 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect.
"Well, Avery has great size, he's tall and he has worked hard," Salter said. "He's strong, has great feet, moves well and I think that's what colleges are looking at is his size and ability. As soon as he gets on the field, he flips a switch and goes right to wanting to be physical out there, blocking to the end of the whistle and finishing plays.
"[Gach] doesn't believe the play is done until the whistle blows and he's moved his guy off the line and knocked him off the ball. That's something that's in him. That's his mindset. He wants to be physical, move guys and finish."
As a junior, Gach had 90 pancakes and no sacks allowed.
Gach's 247Sports Crystal Ball currently favors the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan was recently penalized by the NCAA for recruiting violations during a COVID-19 dead period. The Wolverines were placed on a three-year probation.
Michigan was also embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal that resulted in former head coach Jim Harbaugh's suspension for three games last season.
Gach unofficially visited Michigan State twice.
He also received Power 5 offers from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Auburn and Big Ten rivals Penn State, Illinois and Nebraska.
Smith is hoping to re-establish Michigan State's recruiting pipeline in the Midwest.
