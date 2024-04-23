Michigan State Among Favorites for 3-Star LB Di'Mari Malone
Recruiting season will be heating up for Michigan State and Spartans coach Jonathan Smith now that the "Spring Showcase" is behind them. The efforts made by the Green and White may just pay off soon.
On Sunday, 2025 linebacker Di'Mari Malone released his top four teams on Instagram -- Michigan State, Minnesota, Illinois and Pitt.
Malone is a three-star recruit with an 88 grade, per 247Sports. Malone's grade means he is a projected multi-year starter at the Power Four level and a potential difference-maker with NFL upside. He is the No. 9 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 62 linebacker in the country.
The 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker's abilities were touted by 247Sports' Corey Robinson.
"Malone is a modern-day linebacker, who has good speed for the position and is very comfortable dropping back in pass coverage," Robinson wrote. "He does a great job running sideline-to-sideline and makes a ton of plays in the backfield as a pass rusher or against the run.
"Malone also shows great instincts in forcing turnovers, whether it is punching the ball loose, or getting an interception."
As a junior, Malone registered 73 tackles with eight for a loss. He also had three interceptions, one sack, and three forced fumbles.
Malone is scheduled for an official visit to East Lansing on the weekend of June 7. He unofficially visited Michigan State in early April.
He told 247Sports that he was impressed with the coaches, the players and how the defense played.
"I love how the coaches there know what they want and they are most certainly capable of with the group of guys they have over there," Malone said. "I liked how the dudes worked well with each other."
Michigan State is the favorite among Malone's crystal ball predictions -- including that by national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu.
Malone would be a good pickup for Smith, who is also targeting 2025 3-star linebacker Charles White of Orchard Lake St. Mary's. Michigan State is favored to land White, too.
Malone had scheduled an official visit to Illinois for April 20 but canceled. Michigan State is the only school that has an official visit arranged with Malone.
