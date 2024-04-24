Former Oregon State RB Should be a Transfer Target for Michigan State, Coach Smith
The Michigan State Spartans' roster has gotten thinner since the "Spring Showcase" on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Michigan State running back Jalen Berger entered the portal, joining fellow ball carriers Davion Primm and Jaelon Barbarin.
Berger was a redshirt senior who tallied 1,165 rushing yards in 24 games at the college level. He had 776 rushing yards and seven touchdowns during his time with Michigan State. Berger started in 11 of his 17 appearances wearing the Green and White.
Berger was a former four-star recruit, per 247Sports. He briefly played at Wisconsin before transferring to Michigan State in 2022.
Primm was a redshirt junior. He played in nine games for the Spartans. He had 18 career rushing yards at Michigan State.
Per 247Sports, Barbarin was a three-star recruit from California. Barbarin was the No. 126 player in the state. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back redshirted as a freshman last season. He played in just one game, carrying the ball once against Iowa for one yard.
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith could look to the transfer portal to find a familiar face.
Oregon State running back Isaiah Newell entered the portal on Monday.
Newell played for Smith in Corvallis. Last season, Newell played in all 13 games and notched 25 carries for 78 yards.
Newell's best performance as a Beaver came against Florida in 2022. He had 16 rushing attempts for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Newell was rated a three-star recruit with an 89 grade by 247Sports. He was the No. 45 player in the state of California.
247Sports' national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman liked Newell as a player.
"[Newell] has great size as a running back with good speed," Huffman wrote. "[He] runs with power and leg drive and can take on contact.
"[Newell] projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as a third-day NFL draft pick."
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez entered the portal earlier in the transfer season. Martinez is one of the best running backs in the portal and the No. 34 player overall. We covered Martinez's potential as a transfer target.
The Spartans added former Massachusetts running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams on Tuesday.
In continuing to restock the running back room, Smith could consider targeting Newell.
