Spartans Hosted Key Recruits at Recent Michigan State Football Practice
Michigan State's spring practice schedule is wrapping up. In just a couple of days, the highly anticipated "Spring Showcase" will be played at Spartan Stadium.
Many are excited to see quarterback Aidan Chiles's debut in the Green and White. They are also excited about the progression of the new offense under head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren. Eyes will be on the running back group and who will shine most.
Perhaps the last Saturday practice before the Showcase will be just as indicative of the future as the big scrimmage itself.
Saturday's practice had some important visitors. The top recruiting targets for Michigan State were in attendance, per 247Sports' Allen Trieu.
Among them was Avery Gach, an offensive tackle from Franklin, Michigan. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, and holds a 90 grade. He is the No. 2 player in the state, the No. 13 prospect at his position, and No. 196 overall.
"Analyst predictions have him projected to Michigan," Trieu wrote. "He is also considering Ohio State and others, but the Spartans will likely have this visit and an official to work with before he makes a mid to late summer call."
Another headline prospect was three-star linebacker Charles White of Orchard Lake St. Mary's. The Spartans are currently the favorite to land White. White is the No. 10 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 66 linebacker. Purdue, Boston College and Kansas round out his top four teams.
A key out-of-state player in attendance was four-star safety Tariq Hayer of Washington (DC) St. Johns. Hayer is the No. 14 safety in the country and No. 157 overall. He has 28 offers. He has shown the most interest to Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin and Penn State -- all Big Ten schools.
"Assistant coach Demetrice Martin has been recruiting Hayer and the scheduling of this unofficial shows he's making progress," Trieu wrote.
Per Trieu, Smith is also getting ahead in the class of 2026. He listed offensive lineman Ben Nichols, a Davison product, and Indiana quarterback Anthony Coellner -- who Trieu called "one of the region's better signal callers" in the 2026 class.
The Michigan State Spartan Football "Spring Showcase" will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
