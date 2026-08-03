3 MSU Football Players About To Earn Themselves Bigger NIL Deals

NIL is now one of the biggest factors for the success of every major college football program.

It's tough to gauge exactly how much money gets spent. There are estimates out there, but transparency on how much every player makes is practically extinct. A few Michigan State players feel likely to be making more money this year than last, though:

WR Charles Taplin

Michigan State's Charles Taplin catches a pass while warming up during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Redshirt freshman Charles Taplin is one of the team's biggest candidates for a breakout season. He is a former lower-tier three-star recruit and appeared in only four games during his true freshman season, making one catch for an eight-yard gain. Taplin was getting first-team reps during the spring, though, and was often on the field during the open spring scrimmage in April.

If Taplin earns a starting role, he's certainly bound to become a high earner. He has eligibility through the 2029 season. Since he has that much time left in college, he would become a more valuable asset for Michigan State than a transfer portal receiver of similar skill with fewer years of eligibility remaining. A starter is certainly going to make much more than a freshman depth piece, as well.

LT Ben Murawski

Michigan State's Ben Murawski and the rest of the offensive line participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The paycheck for UConn transfer Ben Murawski is also certainly bigger than it was in the past. UConn's football team was pretty solid last season, but most of the dollars there likely get funneled to basketball. Michigan State certainly values hoops, but not overwhelmingly more than football. The Huskies are an independent, essentially playing a Group of Five schedule, too, while the Big Ten is cementing itself as football's top conference.

Murawski is also set to be the Spartans' starting left tackle, making him one of the most important players on the roster. He'll be the blindside blocker and main protector of quarterback Alessio Milivojevic . MSU also seemed to go for more premium options on the offensive line during the offseason in general.

QB Alessio Milivojevic

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic wars up before the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Milivojevic also stands to gain a ton financially this season. He's likely on the "cheaper" side for a Big Ten starting quarterback, but an effective season as the full-time QB1 will make Milivojevic's stock skyrocket. He's already almost certainly making much more money this year than last, when he took over for Aidan Chiles (who was in that $1-2 million range) late in the season.

Similar to Taplin, Milivojevic's value also increases with the amount of time he has left. Milivojevic is eligible through the 2028 season. If he's good this year, Michigan State is incentivized to lock him down. Quality quarterbacks just aren't replaceable like players at other positions are.