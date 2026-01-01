Kur Teng Emerges as Michigan State’s New Wing Weapon

Michigan State basketball is 12–1 on the season and ranked ninth in the country. Entering the year, the Spartans returned just four players who logged significant minutes from last season’s team: Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Jaxon Kohler, and Carson Cooper.

With the departures of Jace Richardson to the NBA and Jaden Akins to graduation, head coach Tom Izzo was tasked with finding a solution at the shooting guard position.

Michigan State's Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against Toledo during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kur Teng, a four-star recruit and the No. 50 overall player in his high school class, emerged as a potential answer. Teng saw limited action during his freshman season, appearing in just 14 games and averaging 2.7 minutes per contest. He totaled only five points all year, rarely finding a consistent role in the rotation.

That changed during the offseason.

Kur Teng during his Sophomore Season

Teng earned a much larger role under Izzo, making noticeable strides in his development. His improvement was so significant that Izzo told CBS Sports Teng had separated himself as the team’s best outside shooter heading into the season.

Teng opened the season as a starter in Michigan State’s opener against Colgate. In that game, he scored six points on 2-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, while adding three rebounds, an assist, and a block. While the performance showed promise, it also highlighted how raw Teng still was at the collegiate level.

Dec 16, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) slashes in for a basket behind Toledo Rockets forward Jaylan Ouwinga (32) during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Following the opener, Teng moved to the bench for the next game against No. 14 Arkansas and struggled to find minutes. He played just six minutes and failed to score, remaining a reserve for the following five games. During that stretch, Teng flashed his potential with strong performances against Kentucky and San Jose State, but also struggled against Detroit Mercy and East Carolina, underscoring his inconsistency.

Teng hit another low point against Duke, going 0-for-5 from the field and 0-for-3 from three-point range in a difficult outing. Since then, however, his play has taken a noticeable turn.

Over the next three games, Teng began contributing in ways that went beyond the box score. While his statistics were modest, he played stronger defense, moved the ball effectively, and did the small things Izzo demands from his guards.

Against Penn State, Teng scored eight points on 2-of-4 shooting while providing solid perimeter defense. He followed that with his most efficient performance of the season against Toledo, scoring 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-5 from deep. Teng continued his steady play against Oakland, scoring 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting and knocking down two three-pointers.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) splits the Iowa Hawkeyes defense during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

As Michigan State continues its push through the nonconference schedule, Teng’s development could prove critical. While consistency remains a work in progress, his shooting ability and growing confidence give Izzo a reliable option on the wing. If Teng continues to build on his recent performances, he could solidify himself as a key contributor for a Spartans team with championship aspirations.

