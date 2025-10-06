Meet MSU's Next Opponent's HC, Tim Skipper
The Michigan State Spartans are hoping for a bounce-back effort against the UCLA Bruins, who visit East Lansing this Saturday.
The game kicks off at Noon ET, which is the Bruins' 9 AM start time, body clock time. The Spartans’ opponent could have a tough time overcoming that.
UCLA has struggled mightily this season, but the Bruins picked up their first win in a big way last weekend, defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the upset of the week in college football.
The Bruins fired their head coach, DeShaun Foster, after he won just five games as a head coach. UCLA lost its first three games of the season, and the university moved on from Foster.
UCLA’s interim head coach is Tim Skipper, who has served in several supporting coaching roles but has never been a full-time head coach.
So, what will Jonathan Smith and the Spartans see from the coach across the sidelines? Let’s break down Skipper’s career and let MSU fans know what they will see from UCLA’s interim coach.
UCLA interim HC Tim Skipper
Skipper has been a part of several teams in different capacities, including multiple years at Fresno State, coaching on both sides of the ball. He has also been at Florida and Central Michigan.
Skipper played linebacker at Fresno State, taking a position coach role at Western New Mexico after starring for the Bulldogs. His expertise on both sides of the ball gives him a wealth of knowledge as a coach.
He took over as the Bruins’ interim coach after Foster’s firing, dropping a game last week to Northwestern but pulling off a major upset against Penn State, which was the No. 7 team in the country.
It is hard to tell what the Spartans might see from Skipper in this game, but the Bruins were playing well on the offensive side of the ball this past weekend, so Joe Rossi’s defense must be ready to play.
MSU needs a statement win against the Bruins to get the season back on track and keep fans’ interest, and it has a chance to get that here. Skipper will try to keep the momentum going, so the Spartans must be on their game.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how MSU might fare against UCLA when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.