MSU's Izzo Hints at Additional Premier Non-Conference Game
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Very few things are certain in life. Michigan State basketball piecing together a difficult non-conference schedule is one of them.
It's still very early in the scheduling process. Contracts for games usually don't get signed until the summer. Despite that, we already have a pretty good sense of the type of schedule that Tom Izzo will present to his team.
Already set up or announced by Izzo is a home exhibition game against UConn, the Champions Classic against Duke, a Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit vs. Arkansas, and then a trip to Thousand Palms, Calif., and Acrisure Arena to face Gonzaga.
On Friday, Izzo appeared on "The Drive with Jack," hosted by Jack Ebling. He specified that the Arkansas and Gonzaga games are "98% done" and also the location of the game against Gonzaga. The Spartans might not be stopping there, though.
Hints from Izzo
"I think we might add one more," Izzo told Ebling. "Why not, right?"
That can open up a lot of interesting possibilities for Michigan State in next year's non-conference schedule. Izzo has gotten creative with how he plays these games in the past. There have been games on aircraft carriers, trips to the Maui Invitational and the Battle 4 Atlantis, and out-of-conference games in February in the past.
Interrupting the Big Ten season for a non-conference game later on in the regular season would be something I'd like to see, actually.
The 1999-00 MSU team that won the national title hosted UConn on Feb. 5 that season, right after a game at Michigan. In 2002-03, the Spartans hosted Carmelo Anthony's Syracuse team that went on to win it all on Feb. 23. Back in 2013-14, Michigan State went to Madison Square Garden for a game against Georgetown on Feb. 1.
Premier February Game Is Beneficial
A premier February game against a non-conference opponent on a neutral floor can do a team a lot of good. Michigan and Duke did it this year, and it was both a great television event and something that can uniquely prepare teams for March Madness.
Most neutral-site games in the regular season are in November or December. That leaves a sizable gap once conference play begins. Sure, there is the Big Ten Tournament, but those games are against familiar opponents that you've already played earlier in the year. Playing a more unique opponent that you haven't seen before would give the players and the staff a better "trial run" for how March Madness operates than the conference tourney.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika