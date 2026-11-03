Spartan Nation Thrilled After Big Opening Win Over Quinnipiac

The Spartans finally got to start their season at home against Quinnipiac after a long offseason, and Spartan Nation was incredibly excited to see what was going to happen. Even 10 minutes in, a lot could be discerned.

Spartan Nation Reacts to Season Opener: 10 Minute Check-in

The Spartans started off the game just about as well as they could have, and the attention was all going to the players that were leading the charge in Carlos Medlock Jr. and Jeremy Fears Jr.

I’m not saying MSU has the 2 best point guards in the country, but I’m not NOT saying it. — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) November 3, 2026

Despite how hyped up those two Spartans had been before the season, with Fears Jr. even winning preseason awards, nothing would have mattered if the two did not actually perform, but at least ten minutes through, it was looking like Spartan Nation was going to get exactly what they asked for, leading by double digits.

MSU might have the best PG in the country in Jeremy Fears Jr.



If CJ Medlock plays like that last shift every game, MSU may have the best PG play, period.



Four minutes, 9 points on perfect shooting, 2 assists and a steal. Only blemishes are a foul and a missed FT. — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) November 3, 2026

Spartan Nation Reacts to Season Opener: Halftime

The Spartans continued to impress in the second half, aside from a short cold streak after the 10-minute mark that saw them miss more shots than would be preferable, but by the end of the first half they were up 52-24, nearly a 30-point lead.

The game had Spartan Nation fired up, as was expected after the preseason that saw insane amounts of hype, and the future of the season looked very bright.

MSU Basketball is back…the road to March starts now — Nate Parker (@h2opolomi2ca) November 3, 2026

Furthermore, the team was looking great now that games actually mattered, which was big because the preseason exhibition losses that MSU endured drew in some doubters about the team that some believed should have no reason to doubt anymore.

MSU scored 52 points and is up 28 at half in a game that actually matters. Where’s all the doomers from the exhibition games? — Peach - CPT (@msupeach) November 3, 2026

Spartan Nation Reacts to Season Opener: 30 Minute Check-in

There was not much to talk about in the second half, as the Spartans just continued to dominate on all sides of the ball. They were rebounding at a whole new level, and Kaleb Glenn was having a perfect game.

Welcome to msu hoops Kaleb Glenn. Dawg. — ifearfears (@calebld3) November 3, 2026

The one thing to talk about, though, was the fact that Coen Carr, one of MSU's biggest stars, looked like he was hurting a little bit on the court. It was nothing he couldn't play through, but it could be something to monitor in the future.

Coen Carr slipped and slightly twisted his left ankle then fell again and appeared to aggravate it further. He's staying in the game, however and playing through. MSU up 78-43 on Quinnipiac with 8:32 to play. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 3, 2026

Overall, the game was a great example of a full-team effort, and if MSU could continue to do this against greater teams later in the year, the ceiling would be as high, or even higher, than anybody hoped.

That last three minutes of MSU Basketball is the entire potential that this team has. Of course the Spartans are playing against a tired Quinnipiac team, but some very impressive plays are being made by a flurry of Spartans... — Ben Schadel (@BenSchadel) November 3, 2026

Spartan Nation Reacts to Season Opener: The Final Score

The game ended in a very dominant effort with a final score of 96-59, and Spartan Nation was very pleased with the product they saw on the court after a very long off-season.

Msu 1-0 @MSU_Basketball Team win. Defend, rebound, running. We also hit 3’s tonight which is always welcomed. This team is deep and will continue to grow. Big games coming up. Onto the next. — Jacob Douville (@DouvilleJacob) November 3, 2026

It was a good start for the Spartans.