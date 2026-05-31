Why Fears' Three-Point Shot Will Improve for MSU Next Season
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The margin between the NBA and at least one more year in college might have been pretty thin for Jeremy Fears Jr.
Michigan State's star point guard made just 32.1% of his threes last season. He still seemed to seriously mull going to the NBA anyway. If that percentage were a handful of points higher, perhaps the decision would have been different.
Why Shot Is Close To Breaking Through
The percentage is the percentage, but Fears didn't necessarily feel like a 32.1% shooter last season. He had cold stretches, but he also went 16-for-34 (47.1%) from behind the arc across MSU's final 10 games. That was while Fears was playing about 35 minutes per game. His legs should have been as tired as ever when shooting those threes.
Fears also showed signs of improvement during his NBA workouts. One report from analyst Raphael Davis says that he went 74-for-100 in a shooting drill with one team. It's not specified that those shots were threes in Davis' report, but at least heavily implied.
Plenty of signs are right there in Fears' game right now. He became a very reliable mid-range shooter this past season. It felt like any open, off-the-dribble shot from 15 feet or so was virtually automatic towards the tail end of the year. His free-throw shooting is also elite, as he went 88.5% at the stripe last year.
Those were both big developments from the year before. Fears' jumper used to constantly have this awkward-looking hitch before his release. That's gotten smoothed out for the most part (it still shows up once in a while). Fears' free-throw percentage also jumped up from a 73.0% mark during his redshirt freshman season.
Positive Indications
Solid mid-range shooting and being a good free-throw shooter are two of the big things that often pop up before a three-point shot explodes. Not every three-point shooter is necessarily a great free-throw shooter, but it's pretty simple logic that most would master free throws before they can master three-pointers.
The mid-range game makes me more optimistic, though. Fears takes more mid-range shots than most. Torvik says he took 153 "far twos" last year (making 41.2% of them). Nobody else on the team took 100.
Getting an improvement here is also going to be a necessity for the Spartans to contend in 2026-27. Fears is already enough of a headache for opponents to gameplan for, but adding a more reliable three-point shot will take it to another level.
Just think of the pick-and-roll possibilities. Fears usually shoots the three already if opponents go under screens. Becoming a better shooter will force defenders to fight through screens more often. This could lead to more mismatches with the ball in Fears' hands, or perhaps a lob could be available with the roller at the rim.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika