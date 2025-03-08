4 Gophers advance to semifinals of Big Ten wrestling tournament
Gable Steveson headlines four Minnesota Gophers who have advanced to the Big Ten wrestling tournament semifinals, which will take place later Saturday night before the championship matches Sunday evening in Evanston, Illinois.
Steveson (285 pounds), Max McEnelly (184), Tommy Askey (157), and Vance VomBaur (141) are into the semifinals after winning each match in the Saturday morning session. The Gophers are fifth as a team with 41.0 points, trailing Penn State (88.0), Nebraska (63.0), Illinois (58.5) and Iowa (54.0).
Steveson, the No. 1 seed, dominated Maryland's No. 9 Seth Nevills 21-5 in the quarterfinals. He'll face No. 4 Nick Felman of Ohio State in the semifinals.
McEnelly, the No. 2 seed at 184 pounds, won via a 22-6 tech fall against No. 7 Shane Cartagena-Walsh of Rutgers. He'll take Edmond Ruth, the No. 6 seed from Illinois, in the semis.
Askey, the No. 5 seed at 157 pounds, won a thriller over Iowa star and No. 4 Jacori Teemer in the quarterfinals, claiming a 4-1 sudden victory. Askey will take on No. 8 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State for a chance to reach the championship match.
VomBaur is into the semifinals as the No. 4 seed at 141 pounds after a major decision in the opening round and then a sudden victory over No. 5 Sergio Lemley of Michigan in the quarterfinals. He'll face the No. 1 seed, Penn State's Beau Bartlett, in the semifinals.
The semifinals start at 7 p.m. CT and will televised on Big Ten Network.