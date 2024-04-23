Former Gophers center Pharrel Payne transfers to Texas A&M
Former Gophers big man Pharrel Payne will play for Texas A&M next season after committing to the Aggies Tuesday.
Payne officially entered the transfer portal March 28 after two productive seasons for his hometown Gophers. Payne averaged 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game over his two seasons in maroon and gold.
While in the portal, Payne heard from a number of schools including Indiana, Oregon and Texas before choosing Texas A&M.
Coming out of Park High School in Cottage Grove, Minn., Payne was ranked as the third-best prep star in the state in 2022, according to 247Sports. He was one of three talented local recruits to commit to head coach Ben Johnson in 2022. The other two, Braeden Carrington and Joshua Ola-Joseph, also left via the transfer portal this spring.
Payne has two years of eligibility remaining while joining an Aggies team that has made the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons.