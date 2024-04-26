Former Gophers high-profile recruit Dennis Evans commits to Grand Canyon
Former Gophers basketball signee Dennis Evans is joining the Grand Canyon men's basketball team.
Evans announced his commitment to the Antelopes in a social media post Friday. He spent just one year at Louisville, his school of choice after he asked to be released from the national letter of intent that he signed with Minnesota in 2023.
According to 247Sports, Evans, a 7-foot-1 center, was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in California and was the 25th-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class.
Evans only appeared in seven games for Louisville before he was ruled not "medically cleared to compete." In a January statement, Louisville said, "We are disappointed by the news and will not be releasing any additional information out of respect for Dennis' privacy."
Grand Canyon was the Western Athletic Conference champion last season, making it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. The 12-seed Antelopes upset 5-seed Saint Mary's in a 76-66 first-round game before losing to an Alabama, team that made it to the Final Four, in the Round of 32.