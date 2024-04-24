Gophers interested in Macalester transfer Caleb Williams
The Gophers men’s basketball program has interest in Macalester transfer guard Caleb Williams, who was on the Minnesota campus on Wednesday, Bring Me The Sports' Tony Liebert has learned, although it was unclear whether Williams was on a visit with the program.
Williams, a junior last season, has one year of eligibility remaining. He’s been with the Division III Scots for the last four seasons and averaged 20 points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season. He shot 44% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.
Williams averaged 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 42% from the field and 37% from 3-point range with the Scots during the 2022-23 season.
Notably, Williams scored 41 points against the Gophers in an exhibition game last fall. While Minnesota beat Macalester 97-73, that was certainly a noteworthy performance.