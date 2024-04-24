Gophers land Oregon guard Brennan Rigsby in transfer portal
The Gophers might have their new point guard. At the very least, they have another guard for the 2024-25 season as Oregon transfer Brennan Rigsby has committed to the University of Minnesota.
Rigsby averaged 6.1 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Ducks last season as a junior. He played in 36 games and made 13 starts, averaging 22.8 minutes per game. Overall, he shot 40.9% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range. He also struggled at the line, hitting only 69% of his free throws.
In his final game with Oregon he played 43 minutes in a double-overtime loss to Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and he finished with zero points and one rebound. He attempted just two shots and had three fouls.
He flashed his skill set in games against Michigan and Washington State. Against Michigan, Rigsby had 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and against Washington State he finished with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point land, in just 20 minutes.
Rigsby will be the third scholarship guard on the roster, joining Mike Mitchell Jr. and incoming freshman Isaac Asuma. It remains unclear if Cam Christie will withdraw from the NBA draft and return for his sophomore season, and earlier this week starting point guard Elijah Hawkins entered the transfer portal.