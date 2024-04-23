All Gophers

Oregon transfer Brennan Rigsby visiting Gophers

Rigsby made 13 starts for the Ducks last season.

Nolan O'Hara

Oregon guard Brennan Rigsby (4) shoots the ball against South Carolina guard Jacobi Wright (1) and forward B.J. Mack (2) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on March 21, 2024.
Oregon transfer guard Brennan Rigsby is visiting the Gophers men’s basketball program. 

Rigsby averaged 5.8 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Ducks last season as a junior. He played in 35 games and made 13 starts, averaging 22.5 minutes of action per contest. He’s played in 56 games for the Ducks the last two seasons, including 21 total starts. 

The Gophers will need to continue to bolster their roster after the surprise departure of point guard Elijah Hawkins, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Hawkins had previously committed to returning to the U, but apparently had a change of heart. 

The Gophers also lost Pharrel Payne, Braeden Carrington, Josh Ola-Joseph and Isaiah Ihnen to the portal this offseason. Meanwhile, standout freshman Cam Chrstie will try his luck in the NBA draft. Christie, however, has left the door open to return should he not get a shot in the NBA. 

