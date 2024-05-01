Transfer portal slams Gophers again as Cam Christie reportedly enters
When Cam Christie entered his name into the NBA draft it was clear that there was no guarantee he'd return to the University of Minnesota for his sophomore season in 2024-25. Now it appears very clear that he will not return to the Gophers even if he returns to college next season.
According to the Star Tribune's Marcus Fuller, Christie has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. May 1 was the deadline to enter the transfer portal, so Christie now has options. He can stay in the NBA draft, return to the Gophers or seek big money in the NIL market from another university.
Christie will be listed in the portal as a "do not contact" because his name is still in the NBA draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
“It has always been a dream of mine to make it to the NBA. Today, I am honored to share that I am entering the 2024 NBA draft process,” Christie announced April 12. “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I am eager to receive feedback from the NBA on my game. I want to express my gratitude to my family, teammates, Coach Johnson and his entire staff, all the incredible Gopher fans for their support throughout the past basketball season."
The freshman from Arlington Heights, Ill., shot 40.3% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, where he knocked down 70 shots while averaging 11.3 points per game.
Christie started 26 games for the Gophers and was twice named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He’s the first Gopher since Amir Coffey, now a Los Angeles Clipper, to make the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
Christie joins Pharrel Payne, Elijah Hawkins, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Braeden Carrington as key members of the 2023-24 team to have entered the portal.