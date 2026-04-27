Did Minnesota Baseball's First Sweep Signal a Late-Season Surge?

The Gophers picked up their first three-game series sweep of the season last weekend with a trio of dominant wins over Northwestern. It marked their first Big Ten sweep at Siebert Field since 2019. Could it be the first sign of a late-season push?

After beating Northwestern by a combined score of 27-6, the Gophers are 26-17 on the season. which is alread their most wins as a program since they went 29-27 in 2019. They now have a 8-13 Big Ten record, which puts them all alone in 13th place in the conference.

Big Ten baseball standings as of April 27. | Picture via: BigTen.org

The Gophers' conference standing is notable because the top 12 teams qualify for the Big Ten tournament at the end of the year, which is an event Minnesota hasn't played in since 2019, when only eight teams used to qualify. Like basketball, the winner of each conference tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska went on a run as the eighth seed to win the event last year, so getting in the field would be a big step for the Gophers.

Minnesota hosts St. Thomas on Tuesday before another favorable series at last-place Penn State. They will have to earn their spot in the top 12, with series against sixth-place Michigan and second-place Nebraska to end the season at Siebert Field.

The Gophers are currently No. 82 in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI), which is a formula used by the NCAA to rank teams. That is ninth-best in the Big Ten, so it's clear that it has struggled to capitalize in conference play this season. Penn State is the worst team in the conference based on every metric, so the Gophers could have another opportunity for a sweep this weekend.

Minnesota's RPI and some mid-season struggles in Big Ten play has put them miles away from an at-large invitation into the NCAA Tournament, but that never should've been the goal for this team in 2026. It's clear that second-year head coach Ty McDevitt has the ship pointed in the right direction.

The Gophers' pitching staff has made dramatic improvements this season led by Texas A&M transfer RHP Isaac Morton, who has an impressive 3.72 ERA, which is 10th-best among starters in the Big Ten. Minnesota has a 4.25 ERA as a team, which ranks fourth-best in the conference.

Sneaking into the Big Ten tournament is a strong possibility for this Gophers team, and it would be a huge step for McDevitt's rebuild.