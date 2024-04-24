Georgia transfer wide receiver Tyler Williams commits to Minnesota
The transfer portal can taketh away, but it can also giveth and that's the case Tuesday evening as a former four-star recruit who played his freshman season for the SEC's Georgia Bulldogs announced his commitment to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Tyler Williams, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver who redshirted at Georgia in 2023, announced his commitment on social media Tuesday, one day after he posted a photo of the Mississippi River from the University of Minnesota campus on his Instagram account.
Williams was the No. 68 recruit in the county in 2023 per On3 and 247Sports rated him at No. 103 nationally. His scouting report from 247Sports called him a "big play machine" and said he could emerge as a Power Five starter and "possibly even an NFL Draft pick."
Williams might have a golden opportunity to play a big role right away in 2024. He joins a receiving group that includes 2023 leading receiver Daniel Jackson and then a bunch of players who aren't as proven, including Le'Meke Brockington, Elijah Spencer, Kristen Hoskins, Jaylen Varner and Cristian Driver.