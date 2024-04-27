Giants select former Gophers safety Tyler Nubin in second round of NFL draft
Former Gophers standout safety Tyler Nubin is a New York Giant.
The Giants took Nubin with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night. Nubin, 22, spent the past five seasons at Minnesota, tallying 207 tackles, 24 passes defended, 13 interceptions, three forced fumbles, two sacks and a fumble recovery in his time at the U.
Nubin was the first safety selected in the draft.
Nubin, 22, became the Gophers’ all-time interceptions leader when he recorded his 13th against arch-rival Wisconsin back on Nov. 25. He was a standout throughout his tenure at Minnesota, improving year after year after year and was an All-American this past season.
Last season, Nubin recorded 53 tackles — second on the team — five interceptions and broke up four passes. He also had a sack and forced fumble. He recorded a career-high 55 tackles in 2022 while tallying four picks and breaking up three passes. Nubin played in 55 total games.
Nubin was a highly sought after defensive prospect and was projected as high as a late first-round pick. Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban recently labeled Nubin the “best safety in the draft.” The Athletic ranked Nubin as the No. 46 player in the entire draft.
Nubin landed one spot lower, but the Giants are surely happy he fell. And it didn't take too long for a team to scoop him up.
Not to mention, the last Gophers safety drafted in the second round turned out to be a pretty good one: Antoine Winfield Jr., who’s become an All-Pro for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It's the second straight year the Giants have selected a former Gophers standout. In last year's draft, the Giants drafted former Gophers center John Michael Schmitz with the No. 57 overall pick.
It's also the fifth straight year the U has had a first- or second-round pick in the draft and the sixth straight year the Gophers have had at least one player selected in the draft.