Gophers WR Jaylen Varner expected to enter transfer portal
According to 247Sports' Ryan Burns, Gophers wide receiver Jaylen Varner is expected to re-enter the transfer portal after only four months with the program.
Transfering in from Division II power Emporia State, Varner had 90 catches for more than 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. Minnesota originially beat out schools like Washington State and Tulane for his services in the fall portal window.
After participating in spring practice with the Gophers, Varner will look for a new home. After adding former four-star Georgia wide receivier Tyler Williams from the portal earlier this month, it's possible that Varner could've seen a long path to playing time.
Transfering for a second time after spring practice will be something that will only become more common, given the current transfer rules set by the NCAA.
Headlined by Daniel Jackson, Le'Meke Brockington and Elijah Spencer, Minnesota has plenty of depth at wide receiver. But using time and coaching resources on Varner for only four months of practice shows the new world of college sports.