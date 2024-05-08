Minnesota adds Michigan State transfer RB Jaren Mangham
Michigan State transfer running back Jaren Mangham committed to the Gophers Tuesday.
Minnesota will be Jaren Mangham's fourth school that he has played college football at. He began his college career as a top-450, three-star prospect back in 2019, committing to Colorado over top offers from Alabama, Florida State and Oregon out of high school.
He had 441 rushing yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman in Boulder, but his production shrunk the next season with only 23 carries for 35 yards as he battled injuries throughout the year. The Detroit, Mich. native opted for the portal and went to South Florida.
In Tampa Bay, Mangham had an impressive 2021 season with 671 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, but then his production dropped the next year with only 104 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He then headed home to Michigan State, where he had 30 carries for 81 yards last season.
Now 24 years old, Mangham will provide Minnesota with veteran depth at RB as the sixth scholarship player at the position on the roster. They have dealt with plenty of injuries at the position over the past few seasons, so Mangham will be an insurance policy amongst a talented and deep group that features Darius Taylor II, Sieh Bangura, Marcus Major andJordan Nubin.