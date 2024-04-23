Minnesota loses a fourth scholarship player to the spring portal
The NCAA's spring transfer portal window opened April 16 and won't close until May 1. For the Minnesota Gophers, it's been both a blessing and a curse.
Victor Pless became the fourth Gophers scholarship player to enter the portal when he did so Monday. He joins fellow cornerback Tariq Watson and offensive linemen Cade McConnell and De'Eric Mister.
"I want to thank my family, Coach Fleck, Coach Monroe, all the coaching staff, and my teammates," Pless wrote in his announcement Monday night. "I am appreciative of my time at the University of Minnesota."
Pless is a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.
The portal has been, arguably, more of a blessing than a curse for Minnesota as the top-ranked high school player from Minnesota in 2023, edge rusher Jaxon Howard, committed to the Gophers after playing his freshman year at LSU.
Minnesota also received a re-commitment from now-former Clemson defensive end Adam Kissayi, who is said to have "rare features" and could blossom into something special with time.
Kissayi originally committed to the Gophers out of high school in Florida and then changed his mind and enrolled at Clemson. He played in the Tigers' spring game earlier this month and then decided to give the Gophers another spin with his re-commitment earlier this week.