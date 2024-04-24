Virginia Tech quarterback transfer commits to Minnesota
Minnesota remains red hot in the transfer portal with two new additions to the football team on Tuesday. First, former four-star recruit Tyler Williams, who entered the portal after his redshirt freshman season at Georgia, committed to the Gophers. Then, later Tuesday night, Virginia Tech transfer quarterback Dylan Wittke committed to Minnesota.
Wittke appears poised to compete with true freshman Drake Lindsey for the backup quarterback job, with Max Brosmer, the FCS passing leader who transferred from New Hamphshire, projected to be Minnesota's starting quarterback in 2024.
Like Williams, Wittke is a redshirt freshman so he has four years of eligibility remaining.
He was a three-star recruit coming out of Buford, GA., in high school and he held offers from the likes of Memphis and Colorado before settling on Virginia Tech. As a prep standout he went 50-4 as a starting quarterback and led his high school to three state championships.