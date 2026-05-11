Gophers Baseball Has Most Wins Since 2018, Will They Play in Big Ten Tournament?

Gophers baseball lost their series against Michigan this weekend, two games to one, which puts them at 30-20 on the season, and 11-16 in Big Ten play. With just one regular-season series left on the schedule, they still have plenty to play for. Here's what you need to know.

Nebraska matchup

The Cornhuskers will come to Siebert Field this weekend with a No. 24 national ranking, according to D1Baseball. They have a 37-14 overall record this season, and they're all alone in second place in the Big Ten standings at 20-7. It will be a Thursday, Friday and Saturday series, and the Gophers will have their hands full at home.

Big Ten tournament outlook

The top 12 teams qualify for the Big Ten conference tournament at the end of the regular season, and the Gophers are currently in a three-way tie for 10th place. They can still finish as low as 13th place, so the final week of the regular season will be key for their conference standings.

Big Ten baseball standings as of May 11. | Picture via: BigTen.org

Rutgers and Illinois are facing Northwestern and Indiana, respectively, which are both currently tied for last place. Iowa has fifth-place Purdue, Washington has first-place UCLA, and Michigan State is ending the season with some nonconference action, so there are still plenty of possible scenarios left to happen for teams currently between 7th and 13th place.

The Gophers already have their first 30-win season since 2018, which is when they also last played in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. A birth in the Big Ten tournament would be their first since 2019. This year will be the second time the event has had 12 teams since the conference expanded.

How they've done it?

RHP Isaac Morton continues to be one of the most impressive players on Minnesota's roster after transferring in from Texas A&M in the offseason. It only took seven innings to beat Michigan 13-1 on Friday, and Morton allowed just three hits in 4.1 innings in that game. He now has a 3.43 ERA this season with 56 strikeouts.

Joe called this one quite early.



Now a potential Day 1 grab as a senior with Minnesota, Isaac Morton has one of the best sweepers in the class by our stuff model.



It has a .127 BAA at a 55% in-zone rate this year as the Gophers' Friday guy.



Read more👇 https://t.co/dzEdKx2GX2 — Over-Slot Baseball (@OverSlot_) May 9, 2026

Weber Neels and Charlie Sutherland continue to be Minnesota's most consistent hitters all season, but Ty Allen joined the party with two home runs during Friday night's blowout win over Michigan. It's clear that Ty McDevitt and his coaching staff had a successful off-season upgrading the roster, and it's paying off. The program is trending in the right direction in year two under a new head coach.