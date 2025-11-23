5 key takeaways from Minnesota's neutral site loss against San Francisco
Minnesota had a chance to impress its South Dakota fans on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon against San Francisco. But it was the Dons, who impressed with a 77-65 win. Here's what we learned.
Rotation
- G: Chansey Willis Jr.
- G: Isaac Asuma
- F: Cade Tyson
- F: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson
- C: Nehemiah Turner
- 6th: Grayson Grove
- 7th: Langston Reynolds
- 8th: Bobby Durkin
Minnesota made a change to its starting lineup for the first time this season. Robert Vaihola was ruled out on Saturday due to a knee injury, and Central Arkansas transfer Nehemiah Turner replaced him, despite playing only 18 total minutes in only two games this season. With B.J. Omot still out, they had one of their smallest rotation of the season with only eight players seeing the floor.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Lack of shot creation
Tyson continues to prove that he's a legit No. 1 option on a Big Ten team, but Minnesota is missing a secondary scorer. Crocker-Johnson has shown that he's a threat for 15 points every night, and Asuma continues to improve, but neither player shows an aggressiveness to consistently create their own offense. Players like Willis, Reynolds and Durkin are going to need to fill that void if Minnesota wants to start knocking off some good basketball teams.
Chansey Willis Jr.'s style of play
Willis averaged 16.8 points last season at Western Michigan, and he attempted 14.0 shots per game. Before Saturday's game, he averaged only 7.0 points on 6.8 shot attempts per game this season. If Minnesota turns this season around, more offensive production from Willis seems like a great place to start. He has impressed as a defender, but his scoring is something the Gophers will need. Langston Reynolds impressed with a season-high 16 points off the bench, but Willis had only nine points on 2 of 5 shooting from the field.
Turner's first game starting
After playing seven and then 11 minutes in Minnesota's first two games of the season, respectively, Turner did not play against Missouri, Green Bay or Chicago State. It seemed like a surprise for him to jump into the starting lineup with Vaihola out. He only played nine minutes on Saturday, so it seems like they just liked his energy to start the game. He finished with only one point and two rebounds.
Is it fixable?
The Gophers didn't get blown out by San Francisco, but they're now 4-2 heading into one of the toughest stretches of their schedule. With games against Stanford, Santa Clara or Saint Louis, Indiana and Purdue looming, it could get worse before it gets better. Getting Vaihola back from injury would obviously help a lot, but the free-throw shooting continues to stick out like a sore thumb after another abysmal 15-30 (50%) night from the line. The rebuild was never going to be an overnight fix, but it might take a while for Niko Medved to bring this program back to national prominence.