Cam Christie seen as an ideal draft fit for Celtics, Wizards
Former Minnesota Gophers guard Cam Christie is seen as an ideal draft fit for the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics.
In a recent article listing two ideal fits for each first-round pick, ESPN's NBA analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo had the 18-year-old shooting guard listed as a logical fit for both the Celtics, who have a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals, and the Washington Wizards in the later part of the first round.
Woo suggested Christie could be a good fit for the Wizards at No. 26.
"Throwing a dart at Christie in the 20s of the draft, after other young project players such as George and Furphy are off the board, is a good value play in my mind," wrote Woo. "Had Christie played for a blue-blood program and had the caliber of season he had for Minnesota, we might look at him as someone worthy of drafting 10 spots higher."
Christie was second on the Gophers in scoring (11.3 points per game) last season. He also finished third in rebounds (3.6) and assists (2.2).
The Wizards were one of the worst teams in the NBA, finishing with a 15-67 record. Taking Christie at No. 26 would be seen as a "long-term project" for Washington, which has needs all over the court.
Givony, meanwhile, sees Christie as an ideal fit for the Celtics with the final pick of the first round. With stars like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday all on deals north of $30 million annually, the Celtics have a very expensive roster and limited ways to add to it.
"Christie might not be particularly close to helping the Celtics just yet, but his combination of size and shot-making diversity is intriguing at 18 years old and gives him one of the highest upsides of any player in this range," wrote Givony.
With Boston nearing the second apron even before the offseason begins, the Celtics will have to find creative ways to build upon a roster that is currently two games away from a title. Christie's age and potential is seen as an ideal fit for a Celtics roster looking for relatively cheap depth pieces.