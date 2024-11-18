Cleveland State could be frisky test despite Gophers being big favorites
The Gophers men's basketball team faces another frisky nonconference test Tuesday night at the Barn as 14.5-point favorites against Cleveland State of the Horizon League.
Minnesota has been tested in three straight non-conference games against Omaha, North Texas and Yale, as each game was decided by four points or less. Led by former Iowa State assistant and now third-year head coach Daniyal Anderson, Cleveland State is not a team that the Gophers can overlook.
The Vikings are 3-2 this season and Minnesota will be their fourth road game and third against a team from a power conference. Their two losses came by 48 points against Michigan to open the season and 13 points against Kansas State. Their wins have come by eight points each against Eastern Michigan and Valparaiso, and 38 points against Division III Baldwin Wallace.
Cleveland State was voted to finish seventh out of 14 teams in the preseason Horizon League media poll, but after back-to-back 20+ win seasons, it's clear that Anderson has the program pointed in the right direction.
This season, they are led by returning starting forward Dylan Arnett, who is averaging a team-high 13 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. They have a balanced backcourt with four players averaging more than seven points per game. Popular analytics site KenPom.com has them ranked as the 191st-best team in the country. It should be another slow-paced and physical game, as the Vikings are 209th in pace.
Prediction
I have seen zero evidence that makes me confident in saying that the Gophers can blow out inferior opponents right now. Cleveland State is a better team than Omaha, but not as good as North Texas or Yale. Another week of getting Frank Mitchell into the flow of things should help the frontcourt and the backcourt will have another week of learning how to play without Mike Mitchell Jr.
I think Ben Johnson and Minnesota show a sense of urgency with a better offensive effort, but the Vikings still give them a game in another low-scoring close win.
Score: Minnesota 61, Cleveland State 55