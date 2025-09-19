Friday is the last chance for diehard Gophers fans to get a big discount on BTN+
It's just a matter of time before diehard Gophers fans find themselves scrambling to figure out where they can watch an intriguing event featuring the University of Minnesota's basketball, volleyball and wrestling teams, among others.
As is often the case, nonconference games or the less popular sporting events wind up being streamed on Big Ten Plus (BTN+). it isn't free and it's often viewed as a platform that's simply too expensive for the average fan. That's what makes Friday interesting, as it's the last day fans can get a 50% discount to BTN+.
"Network assignments have not yet been released for basketball and hockey, but I unfortunately expect the Gophers to have plenty of games on B1G+ this fall/winter," says Gophers On SI's Tony Liebert. "50% off at $44.99 for the whole year is definitely worth signing up today."
We're not promoting BTN+ by any means. This is not an ad. We're simply writing to inform Gophers fans that the deal is on the table and is set to expire, so a little knowledge could save fans some money.
To get the deal, you have to use the Big Ten Plus website (not the app). After logging in or creating a new account, open this link to access the deal.
It'll look like the image below when you're entering the payment info. Make sure you enter the coupon code "BESTDEAL50" or you'll get charged the full $89.99 plus tax for the 12-month subscription.
You can also click on your account details and select "Purchases." From there, you'll have to hit the "Apply Coupon" button and enter the code "BESTDEAL50." If you already subscribe to the annual plan, you can enter the code and the price will be reflected when your plan renews.
The 50% discount offer expires 1:59 a.m. CT Saturday.