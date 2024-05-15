Gophers basketball 2025 high school recruiting update
Minnesota men's basketball currently has only four players on the roster with eligibility past the 2024-25 season, which means the high school ranks could be a valuable place for head coach Ben Johnson and his staff to look to build the 2025-26 roster.
With the new transfer portal rules, it would be naive to think high school recruiting is still as valuable as it once was. But, there are still some benefits to constructing a roster from the prep ranks. The Gophers have six 2025 graduating recruits that they have focused on. Let's see who they are...
Barrett Loer, F, Newport, RI
The No. 1 overall player in Rhode Island, Loer officially visited the Gophers in October. The other major conference schools competing for the 6-foot-5 forward are Xavier, Wake Forest and Penn State.
He plays high school ball for St. George's School in Middletown, RI. His AAU team, Middlesex Magic, is based in Massachusetts and plays on the Under Armour circuit. He might be the most likely commitment on the whole list.
Kai Rogers, C, Wauwatosa, WI
Listed at 6-foot-10, Rogers attends Wauwatosa West High School in Wauwatosa, WI, a northwest suburb of Milwaukee. He is the consensus No. 2 high school player in Wisconsin and plays AAU ball for Wisconsin Playground. Minnesota was his ninth Division I offer on Oct. 11, 2022.
He is a four-star prospect with offers from some of the most premier programs in the country. He has taken one unofficial visit to Michigan State, but the Gophers seem to be in the mix.
EJ Walker, F, Erlanger, KY
Walker unofficially visited the Gophers program last September and last June. He is the No. 2 overall player in the state of Kentucky, playing high school basketball for Lloyd Memorial High School in Erlanger and AAU ball for Midwest Basketball Club on the Adidas circuit.
He is also heavily considering Wisconsin and Tennessee. Minnesota's staff was involved early and they will likely continue to be inolved throughout his senior season of prep basketball.
Amari Allen, F, Kaukauna, WI
Hailing from Kaukauna, Wisconsin, Allen now plays high school basketball at powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida. He plays AAU ball for Power 5 basketball, an Adidas circuit team based in Wisconsin. He is another player who unofficially visited Minnesota on Aug. 2 of last year.
He is the highest-ranked player on this list, as a top-70, four-star prospect. According to 247sports, the Gophers have been his only visit thus far, but schools like Marquette, Villanova and Creighton are also interested.
Tee Barlett, C, Henderson, NV
Barlett is a fast-rising big man who plays his high school ball in Henderson, NV for Coronado High School. He plays AAU basketball on the EYBL circuit for Strive for Greatness alongside LeBron James' youngest son Bryce James.
Listed at 6-foot-10, 274 pounds, he has incredibly intriguing long-term potential. He is currently performing very well on the EYBL circuit this spring, so more schools will likely join Minnesota when it comes to landing his services.
Isaiah Sealy, G, Springdale, AR
Minnesota offered Sealy last July. He is the only guard on this list and the No. 1 player in Arkansas. Ben Johnson might have to compete with John Calipari for his services, but the Gophers are in the mix.
In-state players
It is worth noting that Johnson and the Gophers' staff have not offered an in-state Minnesota player in the class of 2025.