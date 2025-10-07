Gophers skunked for 6th time since Preseason All-Big Ten Team grew to 10 spots
If Niko Medved is going to succeed in his first season at Minnesota, he's going to have to do it without a single player on the Preseason All-Big Ten Team, which was revealed on Tuesday.
Braden Smith, the star point guard at Purdue, has been named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year for the second year in a row. He's joined on the Preseason All-Big Ten Team by:
- Bennett Stirtz, Sr., G, Iowa
- Yaxel Lendeborg, Grad., F, Michigan
- Nick Martinelli, Sr., F, Northwestern
- Bruce Thornton, Sr., G, Ohio State
- Nate Bittle, Sr., C, Oregon
- Jackson Shelstad, Jr., G, Oregon
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, Sr., F, Purdue
- Donovan Dent, Sr., G, UCLA
- John Blackwell, Jr., G, Wisconsin
Under Medved, the Gophers are starting over with a roster full of new players. The only members of last season's roster who are playing at Minnesota this season are Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove. Grove redshirted last season, while Asuma averaged 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 24.7 minutes per game.
Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, who averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds at Colorado State last season, is expected to be one of Minnesota's top players. He didn't put up the numbers necessary last season to make the all-conference preseason team, though he has a chance to find himself on the team when the season ends.
The only players on the preseason team who didn't play in the Big Ten last season are Stirtz, Lendeborg, and Dent. Stirtz was at Drake last season, while Lendeborg played at UAB, and Dent was playing for ex-Gophers coach Richard Pitino at New Mexico.
This isn't the first time the Gophers have gone without a player on the preseason all-conference team. In fact, it's the sixth time since the all-conference preseason team expanded to 10 players that Minnesota has been skunked.
- 2024-25: Dawson Garcia
- 2023-24: Dawson Garcia
- 2022-23: Jamison Battle
- 2021-22: Nobody
- 2020-21: Marcus Carr
- 2019-20: Nobody
- 2018-19: Nobody
- 2017-18: Amir Coffey, Nate Mason
- 2016-17: Nobody
- 2015-16: Nobody