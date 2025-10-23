Gophers starter enters transfer portal just days before season opener
Veteran Gophers women's basketball forward Mallory Heyer shockingly announced that she will be entering the transfer portal on Wednesday. Minnesota opens the 2025-26 regular season in less than two weeks against North Dakota.
"Thank you Minnesota for the past 3 years. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to represent my home state and wear Minnesota across my chest. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way," she posted on X
"For personal reasons, I will be closing this chapter of my career at Minnesota and entering the transfer portal to find a new home as a graduate transfer. God's plan!"
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Hailing from Chaska, Minnesota, Heyer has been a mainstay in the Gophers' lineup since she arrived before the 2022-23 season. She has started all 102 games in her college career, averaging 8.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Her decision to enter the transfer portal comes as a shocker, and it's even more surprising with less than two weeks before Minnesota hosts North Dakota in its regular season opener on Nov. 4 at Williams Arena. She will not be eligible for the 2025-26 season at a different school, but she will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The 2025-26 season is coming with a lot of expectations for Minnesota in year three of the Dawn Plitzuweit era after last year's Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) championship.
Heyer's shocking decision now opens the door for former Michigan transfer forward Taylor Woodson to take on a bigger role. She averaged 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 12 games last season off the bench before suffering a season-ending knee injury. There are still some questions about whether or not she'll be healthy before the start of the season, but there's now a huge role for her when she's healthy.
Former Eden Prairie High School standout Niamaya Holloway becomes a strong candidate for a bigger role early in the season. Other potential contributors include UAB transfer Tracey Bershers and San Jose State transfer Finau Tonga. Minnesota also now has the opportunity to go small and play sophomore guard Tori McKinney (6-foot-1) at the four, with Mara Braun, Amaya Battle and Grace Grocholski still on the floor.
Ultimately, the Gophers have the depth to fill the void Heyer will leave behind, but a depature that significant this close to the season will always make a huge impact.