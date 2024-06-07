Gophers targeting scoring forward De'Sean Allen-Eikens
De'Sean Allen-Eikens is on Minnesota's radar as the Cal State Northridge transfer portal player remains uncommitted for the 2024-25 college basketball season.
Allen-Eikens, who got his college career started at the University of North Dakota, reposted a report by The Portal Report that says Minnesota is among a bunch of teams that have reached out to him for his services.
The 6-foot-6 forward from Williston, ND, averaged 18.8 points to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a redshirt senior in 2023-24. He helped guide Cal State Northridge to the Big West conference tournament quarterfinals and he eclipsed 20 points in 15 games last season, including a pair of 30-plus-point performances.
Allen-Eikens spent three seasons 2018-2021 at North Dakota and then spent the 2021-22 season at New Orleans before joining Cal State Northridge for the past two college hoops seasons. He has one year of college elibililty remaining.
At Minnesota, he would have an opportunity to play a significant role. Minnesota's projected depth chart includes Dawson Garcia and Parker Fox at the power forward position, with transfer Femi Odukale possibly starting at small forward with Kadyn Betts and true freshman Grayson Grove behind him. Allen-Eikens would at least have an opportunity to compete for major minutes with the Gophers.