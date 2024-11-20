Isaac Asuma has showcased promising potential early in his Gophers' career
Gophers head coach Ben Johnson subbed out starting point guard Lu'Cye Patterson for Isaac Asuma with 15:12 remaining in the game against Cleveland State and Asuma never left the floor, as Minnesota picked up a 58-47 win.
Johnson made a statement and decided to roll with a true freshman at point guard instead of a fifth-year senior who has started every game this season. Asuma played 30 minutes for the first time in his career, while Patterson played a season-low 16.
"These guys know, especially guys that have been around me, that I am going to go with the hot hand," Johnson said after the game. "I just felt like there wasn't a rhythm to it. We weren't able to kind of impose our well and in games like that I am going to roll with the hot hand."
After scoring 10 points in the season-opener against Oral Roberts, Patterson has shot 9-37 (24.3%) from the field in the last four games and he's averaged 6.5 points per game. In his fifth college season after stops at Missouri State and Charlotte, he has struggled to find his footing with his hometown Gophers.
Hailing from Cherry, Minn., Asuma was a highly touted high school recruit, but with such a veteran-laden team there were some questions about how big his role could be as a true freshman. He's already proved that he can be a big-time player in the Big Ten and tonight was just more evidence with a career-high 10 points and zero turnovers in 30 minutes.
"I told people over the summer that it might not be today, but eventually he's going to be a guy that we need to win basketball games," Parker Fox said after the game. "I think it's just composure, he doesn't do anything outside of who he is... this isn't Cherry, Minnesota anymore, this isn't the Iron Range, I think he appreciates that and he wants more. I think it's going to be a really special career for him in the Maroon & Gold."
After the game, Johnson reiterated his trust in Patterson going forward and Fox even shared the same sentiment from a teammate perspective. It's a long season, but it's clear that this Gophers team looks different when Asuma is on the floor.