Mike Mitchell Jr. remains out for Gophers against Central Michigan
Veteran guard Mike Mitchell Jr. has officially been ruled out for the Gophers' game Monday night against Central Michigan due to an ankle injury.
Mitchell suffered a high ankle sprain 16 days ago against Omaha. Gophers head coach Ben Johnson previously said that the team is monitoring his injury on a "week-to-week" basis, but Monday night will be his fourth straight missed game. Macalester transfer guard Caleb Williams will also have to wait to make his Gophers debut, as he's missed all six games this season due to mononucleosis.
Last season, Mitchell was third on the team with 10.2 points per game. In his two games this season, he has averaged 6.5 points per game. Minnesota will continue to rely on Lu'Cye Patterson, Brennan Rigsby and Isaac Asuma in the backcourt.
It could be a huge boost for Mitchell and perhaps Williams to get fully healthy before the Gophers' pivotal trip to Orlando to face Wichita State and Wake Forest or Florida in the ESPN Events Invitational later this week.
Monday night's game against Central Michigan will be broadcast on BTN+ and it will tip off at 7 p.m. CT. The Gophers are currently 13-point betting favorites against the 3-2 Chippewas.