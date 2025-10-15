Minnesota transfer guard out indefinitely with 'unique health stuff'
The Gophers play their first of two exhibition games on Thursday night against North Dakota State, and it sounds like they will be without one of their offseason additions for the foreseeable future.
Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press shared on X Wednesday that Maryland transfer guard Chance Stephens is "dealing with some unique health stuff," according to Gophers' head coach Niko Medved.
Stephens was a relatively late addition to Niko Medved's first portal class when he committed to the Gophers on May 9. Injuries held him to only seven games last season with Maryland. He averaged 1.3 points per game in a small role. He began his college career at Loyola Marymount, and he wasn't expected to have a significant role this season with Minnesota.
Listed at 6-foot-3, Stephens missed the entire 2023-24 season with a knee injury. He came back in 2024-25, but only played a few games on a Maryland team that made it to the Sweet 16. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining as he recovers from his current health situation.
With Chansey Willis Jr., Isaac Asuma and Langston Reynolds as Minnesota's projected backcourt, Stephens would've provided some veteran depth. His absence now opens the door for true freshman Kai Shinholster. He previously was a candidate to potentially redshirt this season, but he now has a path to some playing time.
The Gophers also have true freshman walk-on Max Lorenson, along with walk-on Huntington University (NAIA) transfer Maximus Gizzi as backcourt options.
Minnesota officially opens the regular season in less than 20 days on November 3 against Gardner-Webb.