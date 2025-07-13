Portal profile: Is Chansey Willis Jr. the Gophers' starting PG?
No player on the Gophers team averaged more points at the college level last season than Western Michigan transfer Chansey Willis Jr. His 16.8 points per game will provide Minnesota with a proven veteran, but will he be their starting point guard next season?
- 2024-25 stats: 16.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.8 APG
- Previous school: Western Michigan (Mid-American Conference)
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Hailing from Detroit, Willis was a decorated high school player at Detroit King High School, where he nearly averaged a triple-double as a senior and took home the 2022 Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year and Michigan Mr. Basketball honors.
He began his college career at Division-II Saginaw Valley State before playing at Henry Ford College at the junior college level in 2023-24. Recent rulings have eliminated JUCO years from counting towards your Division I eligibility, so Willis will likely have two years left to play.
Willis proved himself at the mid-major level last season, earning All-MAC honors at Western Michigan. He shot 42.4% from the field, 28.4% from three and 72.4% from the free throw line. He scored more than 20 points eight times, with a season-high 34 points against Ohio on Feb. 25. Only 34.2% of his shots came from beyond the arc, but he did average 3.3 turnovers per game.
Historical Gophers comparison: Marcus Carr
It's hard to find a recent Gophers player who compares to Willis. He's a lead guard who hasn't been very efficient, and he turns the ball over too much. He doesn't have the same ceiling as Marcus Carr, but their play styles are very similar.
Willis was a true point guard last season for the Broncos. He was the only player on the team to average more than two assists per game. He averaged 4.8 assists per game in his D2 year and 7.0 assists per game at the JUCO level. He likes to play with the ball in his hands.
Minnesota's biggest question heading into the season might be its backcourt outlook. Northern Colorado transfer Langston Reynolds is probably a more natural two-guard, but Isaac Asuma is most comfortable as a point guard. Willis and Reynolds are a natural fit, but where does Asuma fit in?
Do they throw the ball in Willis' hands and let him do his thing? His turnover numbers and lack of efficiency from three make that seem like a disaster waiting to happen. Can he play off the ball and let Asuma and Reynolds facilitate? If Minnesota wants to reach its full ceiling, we'll have to find out.
Willis is my pick to lead Minnesota in scoring next season, but will his turnovers be an issue? Getting the most out of Asuma and Reynolds will be a huge x-factor for the Gophers in 2025-26.