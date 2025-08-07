Portal profile: Nehemiah Turner could be a hidden gem for the Gophers
Central Arkansas transfer Nehemiah Turner was one of Minnesota's final additions from the portal. With three years of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-10 big man is one of their most intriguing pickups of the offseason.
- 2024-25 stats: 8.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.7 APG
- Previous school: Central Arkansas (ASUN)
- Height: 6-foot-10
- Years of eligibility remaining: 3
Hailing from Auburndale, Florida, Turner was unheralded as a high school player before landing at Central Arkansas. He started slow, but wound up being one of the most productive freshmen in the Atlantic Sun conference (ASUN) last season. He averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks in the final 10 games of the season.
He turned things up to another level in the ASUN conference tournament with a season-high 37 points and 11 rebounds on 13 of 15 shooting from the field against Stetson. He had 14 points in the following round against the eventual champions, Lipscomb.
Historical Gophers comparison: (raw) Daniel Oturu
2019-20 Oturu was one of the best players to wear a Gophers uniform in the last 20 years, so this comparison might seem outlandish, but stick with me. Both Oturu and Turner are old-school big men who do most of their work inside the paint. They're not elite athletes, but they know how to pick their spot defensively.
Do I think Turner is going to step in game one and play at an All-Big Ten level like Oturu? No, but I do think he has the potential to grow into that level of a player. Making the jump from the ASUN to the Big Ten is not something that can happen overnight. It's one of the least talented conferences in the country to one of the most talented.
Turner might be stuck behind Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Robert Vaihola in the frontcourt to start the season, but he's too dynamic a talent for Minnesota to leave on the bench for too long. He is the most physically imposing big man on the Gophers' roster, and I am buying as much stock in his long-term potential as I can before the season officially starts.
If Minnesota exceeds expectations and works itself into the middle of the Big Ten in 2025-26, I think it's because Turner played up to his potential. He has three years to develop, and I am fascinated to see how it looks in a Gophers uniform.